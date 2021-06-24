In pictures: Fun facts from the Euro 2021 group stages

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and France's Karim Benzema, former club teammates at Real Madrid, walk off the pitch together at half-time during their Euro 2021 Group F at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021.

As the Euro 2021 group stages concluded on Wednesday, 36 of the tournament's 51 matches had already been played with 94 goals scored so far. Sixteen nations now advance to the knockout rounds that begin Saturday when Wales takes on Denmark in Amsterdam. FRANCE 24 looks at the tournament's new records, key stats and fun facts – so far.

Advertising Read more

Ravenous Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after his record-equalling goal in Budapest. © Bernadett Szabo, Pool/AFP

Playing in his record fifth Euro, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the 2021 tournament's top scorer with five goals in the group stages. With his second of the night on Wednesday against France, the 36-year-old scored his 109th goal for his country, equalling the all-time men's international scoring record set by Iranian striker Ali Daei, who last played for Iran in 2006. Ronaldo's first shot at owning the record alone will come during Sunday night's Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Orange crush

Georginio Wijnaldum (R) celebrates with Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen after scoring his second goal and the Netherlands' third against North Macedonia. © Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool/AFP

The Netherlands were the top-scoring team in the 2021 group stages with eight goals, including three tallies from Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and two each from Lyon forward Memphis Depay and PSV Eindhoven defender Denzel Dumfries.

Stingiest squads

England's Jordan Pickford in action against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in London on June 22, 2021. © Matt Dunham, Pool via Reuters

Italy and England were the only two nations to keep clean sheets for all three of their group stage matches. The Azzurri blanked Switzerland, Turkey and Wales while the Three Lions shut out Croatia, the Czech Republic and Scotland. A special mention is in order for Turkey, which bows out of the tournament without a win, but still managed a tournament-leading 18 saves – all by 25-year-old goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Stacked tacklers

Hungary's Attila Fiola, left, and Nemanja Nikolic celebrate after their 1-1 draw with France at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium, in Budapest, on June 19, 2021. © Alex Pantling, Pool via AP

Hungary put in a valiant effort in the consensus group of death, forcing two draws against elite sides France and Germany. The Hungarians registered a whopping 62 tackles in their three group stage matches, more than any other squad in the competition, including 11 each from Attila Fiola and Endre Botka. Germany was second with 50.

Marathon man

Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin challenge for the ball in St. Petersburg on June 12, 2021. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool/AP Photo

Midfielder Aleksandr Golovin covered 36 kilometres on the pitch during Russia's three matches against Belgium, Denmark and Finland, marking the most terrain travelled by any player in the tournament so far.

Resounding Roja

Spain's Aymeric Laporte celebrates scoring their second goal against Slovakia with Koke at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on June 23, 2021. © Marcelo Del Pozo, Pool via Reuters

Spain registered the biggest winning margin in a Euro match in 17 years with its emphatic 5-0 win against Slovakia on Wednesday. It was only the fifth five-goal margin in the history of the Euro finals.

Scooting Scandinavians

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Poland in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 23, 2021. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool/AP Photo

Sweden's Emil Forsberg tallied the second-quickest goal to start a match in Euro finals history, scoring after just 1 minute and 22 seconds against Poland on Wednesday in St. Petersburg. Forsberg bumped Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen down from that second spot, six days after Poulsen scored 1 minute and 39 seconds into his squad's losing effort against Belgium on June 17.

Sweet seventeen

Poland manager Paulo Sousa speaks to Polish player Kacper Kozlowski before sending him on the pitch during the Euro 2021 against Sweden at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 23, 2021. © Maxim Shemetov, Pool via AP

Poland's Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest player ever to appear at a Euro, taking the pitch as a substitute against Spain on June 19 at just 17 years and 246 days old. Spare a thought for England's Jude Bellingham, who held the record himself for six days after appearing against Croatia on June 13 at the age of 17 and 349 days. The pair are the only 17-year-olds ever to play in the tournament.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe