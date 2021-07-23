Live: Troubled Tokyo Olympics to kick off amid pandemic fears
The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally get under way in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to emerge from the clutches of Covid-19 after a one-year postponement and following a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. Watch FRANCE 24's special programme on the Games' kickoff at 12 o'clock Paris time (GMT+2).
- Friday’s opening ceremony will take place with the Japanese capital in a state of emergency amid a spike in Covid-19 infections
- Pandemic restrictions mean that for the first time in Olympic history, no domestic or overseas spectators will be allowed to attend the Games
- Fears that the gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a spike in infections have prompted organisers to put the Games in a biosecure straitjacket
- A record 339 medal events will be held across 33 sports, with five new sports – including skateboarding and surfing – added to the programme
