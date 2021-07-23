OLYMPIC GAMES

Live: Troubled Tokyo Olympics to kick off amid pandemic fears

Skateboarding is one of five new sports added to the Olympics in a bid to attract younger audiences. © Markus Schreiber, AP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally get under way in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to emerge from the clutches of Covid-19 after a one-year postponement and following a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. Watch FRANCE 24's special programme on the Games' kickoff at 12 o'clock Paris time (GMT+2).