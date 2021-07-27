France wins second Olympic gold with judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou

France's Clarisse Agbégnénou won the gold medal for judo in the women's under-63kg division on July 27, 2021.

French judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou won the gold medal in the women's -63 kg weight class on Tuesday by defeating Slovenian Tina Trstenjak in the final.

Italy's Maria Centracchio and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada were awarded bronze medals.

Romain Cannone won France’s first gold medal of the Games on July 25, beating Gergely Siklosi of Hungary 15-10 in the men’s épée final.

Cannone led 14-9 after two periods in the first-to-15 match and ended it quickly in the third. The 24-year-old was born in France but grew up in the United States and fenced at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. He returned to France in 2016 to boost his chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

