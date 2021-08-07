US edge out France to win men’s Olympic basketball gold in tense rematch

The United States edged past France 87-82 to claim the Olympic men's basketball gold medal Saturday and their fourth consecutive title, with 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant scoring a game-high 29 points.

Advertising Read more

It was the third time France made it to a men’s Olympic basketball final — and the third time they were defeated by the United States.

With their 87-82 win, the US claimed not only a fourth consecutive title but their 16th gold overall, having medalled in every Olympic basketball tournament they have competed in.

Saturday’s game was a tense rematch between the two teams after France upset the US with an 83-76 win during the group stage in Tokyo.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe