Live: Cameroon hosts the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 football tournament draw

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw takes place Tuesday evening in Yaoundé. Cameroon will host the pandemic-postponed tournament, Africa's premier football showcase, from January 9 to February 6, 2022. FRANCE 24 brings you a liveblog of the draw from 7:30 Paris time (1730 GMT).

Who will succeed Algeria for African football bragging rights? Or are the powerhouse Desert Foxes poised to pursue their winning ways to repeat glory next February in Cameroon? The road to the Cup of Nations starts tonight with the draw in Yaoundé. Follow the action in real-time with us here.

