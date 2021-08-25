Rejecting Real Madrid offer, PSG say Mbappé will 'leave or stay on our terms'

If Mbappé "wants to leave, we will not retain him", says PSG's Leaonardo.

Paris Saint-Germain turned down Real Madrid's bid to prise away Kylian Mbappé on Wednesday, with sporting director Leonardo saying the offer of around €160 million was "not enough" for a player they wanted "to keep".

"Our position has always been to keep Kylian, to renew his contract" which expires next June, said the Brazilian to some media, including AFP.

He went on to describe the Spanish club's approach to the France World Cup winner as "disrespectful, incorrect and illegal".

Leonardo said the Parisian club would not hold on to Mbappé against his will, but that the player would "leave or stay on our terms".

"If a player wants to leave, he will leave. The club, the project, remain above everyone," said the sporting director. He added: "We have done everything" to convince him to stay.

PSG paid €180 million to Monaco for the forward in 2017 and are keen for him to sign a new deal.

After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappé "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.

Mbappé has scored once and provided two assists in three appearances so far this term with Messi expected to make his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

