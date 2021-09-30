French football fan gets suspended jail term for kick at Marseille's Payet

Nice were ordered to play three home games behind closed doors at the Allianz Riviera after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd and supporters streamed onto the pitch.
A Nice supporter who tried to kick Marseille's Dimitri Payet during a pitch invasion was handed a one-year suspended jail sentence on Thursday.

Tony Calzoni, a 28-year-old temporary worker and Nice supporter since childhood, was also banned from attending matches for five years and told to present himself at the police station during every match between Nice and Marseille.

The prosecution had asked for one year in prison with six months suspended.

The Ligue 1 match in August was halted after 75 minutes when Marseille midfielder Payet threw a bottle, which had been aimed at him, back into the Nice end of the stadium.

That prompted dozens of fans to invade the pitch and confront Payet.

According to video recordings, Calzoni was the first supporter on to the pitch and aimed a kick at Payet.

