France reach Nations League final after thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Belgium

Theo Hernandez put France in the Nations League final on Thursday with a last-gasp strike which earned Les Bleus a thrilling 3-2 win over Belgium.

AC Milan full-back Hernandez netted his first France goal in the 90th minute of his second international appearance after France had come back from two goals down at half-time through strikes from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps’ side will face Spain in Sunday’s final at the San Siro in Milan.

