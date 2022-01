Africa Cup of Nations: All the matches, venues and kick-off times

From January 9 to February 6, follow FRANCE 24’s daily coverage of the biggest show in African football.

After multiple postponements, the Africa Cup of Nations finally kicks off in Cameroon on January 9 for a month-long football bonanza culminating in the February 6 final in the capital, Yaounde.

Advertising Read more

The tournament’s 52 matches will take place at six venues spread across the central African country. Below is the full schedule; kick-off times are in local time (GMT+1).

Group stage

Sunday, January 9

Group A: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso, in Yaounde (5pm)

Group A: Ethiopia vs Cape Verde, in Yaounde (8pm)

Monday, January 10

Group B: Senegal vs Zimbabwe, in Bafoussam (2pm)

Group B: Guinea vs Malawi, in Bafoussam (5pm)

Group C: Morocco vs Ghana, in Yaounde (5pm)

Group C: Comoros vs Gabon, in Yaounde (8pm)

Tuesday, January 11

Group E: Algeria vs Sierra Leone, in Douala (2pm)

Group D: Nigeria vs Egypt, in Garoua (5pm)

Group D: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, in Garoua (8pm)

Wednesday, January 12

Group F: Tunisia vs Mali, in Limbe (2pm)

Group F: Mauritania vs Gambia, in Limbe (5pm)

Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, in Douala (8pm)

Thursday, January 13

Group A: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, in Yaounde (5pm)

Group A: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, in Yaounde (5pm)

Friday, January 14

Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, in Bafoussam (2pm)

Group B: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, in Bafoussam (5pm)

Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, in Yaounde (5pm)

Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, in Yaounde (8pm)

Saturday, January 15

Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, in Garoua (5pm)

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, in Garoua (8pm)

Sunday, January 16

Group F: Gambia vs Mali, in Limbe (2pm)

Group F: Tunisia vs Mauritania, in Limbe (5pm)

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, in Douala (5pm)

Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, in Douala (8pm)

Monday, January 17

Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, in Yaounde (5pm)

Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, in Bafoussam (5pm)

Tuesday, January 18

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, in Yaounde (5pm)

Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, in Bafoussam (5pm)

Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, in Yaounde (8pm)

Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, in Garoua (8pm)

Wednesday, January 19

Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, in Yaounde (8pm)

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, in Garoua (8pm)

Thursday, January 20

Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, in Limbe (5pm)

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, in Douala (5pm)

Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, in Limbe (8pm)

Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, in Douala (8pm)

Last 16

Sunday, January 23

Match 1: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C, in Limbe (5pm)

Match 2: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F, in Garoua (8pm)

Monday, January 24

Match 3: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E, in Yaounde (8pm)

Match 4: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F, in Bafoussam (5pm)

Tuesday, January 25

Match 5: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D, in Bafoussam (5pm)

Match 6: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F, in Yaounde (8pm)

Wednesday, January 26

Match 7: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D, in Douala (8pm)

Match 8: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E, in Limbe (5pm)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, January 29

Match A: Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2, in Garoua (8pm)

Match B: Winner Match 4 vs Winner Match 3, in Douala (5pm)

Sunday, January 30

Match C: Winner Match 7 vs Winner Match 6, in Yaounde (5pm)

Match D: Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 8, in Douala (8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 2

Winner Match A vs Winner Match D, in Douala (8pm)

Thursday, February 3

Winner Match B vs Winner Match C, in Yaounde (8pm)

Finals

Sunday, February 6

Third-place play-off, in Yaounde (5pm)

Final, in Yaounde (8pm)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe