LIVEBLOG

Africa Cup of Nations kicks off as Cameroon take on Burkina Faso

The first match in Africa Cup of Nations 2022 sees hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso on January 9. © FMM infographics

Text by: Tom WHEELDON

The long-awaited football bonanza is here as hosts Cameroon face Burkina Faso on home soil in the opening match of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN). Follow the match with FRANCE 24's liveblog.