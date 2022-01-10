Live: Morocco take on Ghana in their opening Africa Cup of Nations clash

Morocco take on Ghana in the first Group C clash at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, January 10, 2022.

Morocco take on Ghana in one of the most hotly anticipated opening matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon, at 5 pm local time (GMT+1). Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Morocco boast one of the most impressive historic records in African national football, after they became the first team from the continent to top a World Cup group stage at Mexico '86 – a record that still stands. They will be hoping to reimpose themselves at this year's CAN after disappointing at the previous tournament, crashing out to lowly Benin in the last 16.

Ghana, too, will be hoping to pull off a renaissance. They have won the Africa Cup of Nations four times and come second five times – most recently in 2015. But, like Morocco, Ghana went home from CAN-19 at the last 16, losing on penalties to Tunisia.

Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to watch the match unfold.

Morocco v Ghana

