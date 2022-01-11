Live: Iheanacho puts Nigeria 1-0 up against Egypt

Nigeria take on Egypt in both sides' opening match of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, on January 11, 2022.

Two of Africa's best national teams go head-to-head in the Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria take on Egypt, led by arguably the greatest striker playing today, Liverpool's Mo Salah. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Nigeria have historically been one of the best teams in African football – in 1994 they came fifth in the FIFA rankings, the highest position ever reached by an African team. They have won CAN three times – most recently in 2013 – and came third at the last tournament in 2019.

Egypt have won CAN a record seven times, most recently in 2010. They were widely favoured to take the trophy in 2019 due to the mighty presence of Liverpool striker Mo Salah – but crashed out in the last 16 in a 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Watch FRANCE 24's liveblog to see how the match unfolds:

Nigeria v Egypt

