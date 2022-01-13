Live: Hosts Cameroon take on Ethiopia, looking to build on opening win

Hosts Cameroon take on Ethiopia in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) on January 13, 2022.

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts Cameroon take on Ethiopia after winning their opening match against Burkina Faso, hoping to use their home advantage to go all the way. Follow the match on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Cameroon got off to a strong start by beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first match of the tournament. Unlike their major rivals like Algeria, Senegal or Ivory Coast, they do not boast huge names in their ranks but their home advantage is a crucial asset.

After pundits talked of them as an outside bet to win AFCON following an impressive spurt of investment in the country's footballing infrastructure, Ethiopia lost their opening match to minnows Cape Verde on Sunday. That means they will have every reason to put on a strong performance against the hosts.

Read FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the action:

