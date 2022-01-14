Live: Ghana take on Gabon in battle to enter knockout rounds

Ghana take on Gabon in a Group C Africa Cup of Nations clash, January 14, 2022.

Africa Cup of Nations contenders Ghana hope to get their campaign back on track after losing their first match to Morocco, but they face strong opponents in the shape of Gabon, who will be eager to book their place in the knockout round and establish their credentials as a coming force. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog below.

Ghana have one of the best track records in African national football. They have won the Africa Cup of Nations four times and second five times – most recently in 2015. They also went on a great run to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010, and were only denied a place in the semis thanks to Luis Suarez's handball late in extra time (or the "save of the tournament", as the Uruguay striker put it).

But Gabon are an up and coming prospect in the African game, who showed their stripes with a confident opening win against Comoros.

Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to watch the game unfold:

