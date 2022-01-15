Live: Mighty Nigeria hope to capitalise on opening win as they take on Sudan

Nigeria take on Sudan in their Group D Africa Cup of Nations clash on January 15, 2022.

Nigeria lit up a hitherto staid Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday when they beat Egypt 1-0, thanks to a clinical strike by Kelechi Iheanacho, installing the team as one of the favourites to win the trophy. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog on Nigeria's match against Sudan at 5pm local time (GMT+1).

Nigeria are without a doubt one of the greatest forces in African football, as demonstrated by the way they consistently outclassed Mo Salah's Egypt in their opening match. They were unlucky to crash out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the semifinals with a loss to the eventual winners, Algeria, and are determined to go all the way this time.

But while Nigeria are the firm favourites in today's match, their opponents Sudan will be seeking an upset after a disappointing first game saw them draw 0-0 with Guinea-Bissau.

Read FRANCE 24's liveblog to follow the action at Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon:

