Live: Tournament hosts and hot prospects Cameroon take on Cape Verde

Tournament hosts Cameroon take on Cape Verde in an Africa Cup of Nations Group A clash on January 17, 2022.

After lighting up a previously goal-shy Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-1 thrashing of Ethiopia on Thursday, tournament hosts Cameroon face minnows Cape Verde as they hope to entrench themselves as one of the favourites to win the trophy. Follow the match at 5 pm local time (GMT+1) on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

After assuring their place in the knockout rounds after beating Burkina Faso and Ethiopia, Cameroon hope to guarantee a first-place finish in Group A with a strong performance against Cape Verde.

Although few observers expect Cape Verde to triumph, Cameroon manager Antonio Conceicao emphasised that his team could not take anything for granted, telling a press conference on Sunday: "It is not going to be an easy match. We are going to be facing a tight team and we need to be focused."

See how the action unfolds on FRANCE 24's liveblog:

