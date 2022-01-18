Live: Senegal take on Malawi as they fight for Group B first place

Tipped as one of the Africa Cup of Nations favourites, Senegal have had a slow start to the tournament after an uninspired win against Zimbabwe and a surprise draw against Guinea. But a win against Malawi could redeem the Teranga Lions by catapulting them to the top of Group B. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

The bookmakers see Senegal as perennial contenders to take home the Africa Cup of Nations trophy – as they reached the final in 2019 and boast some of the continent's greatest talent, notably in the shape of Liverpool winger Sadio Mané and Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Nevertheless, they are currently tied with Guinea at 4 points in Group B, and when taking on Malawi they need to beat Guinea's score against Zimbabwe in the match taking place at the same time.

Will Senegal finally remind everyone why they are among the favourites to win the tournament? See how the action unfolds on FRANCE 24's liveblog:

