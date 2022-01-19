Live: Hot prospects Nigeria take on Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria take on Guinea-Bissau in a Group D Africa Cup of Nations clash in Cameroon on January 19, 2022.

Nigeria have imposed themselves as strong contenders to win the Africa Cup of Nations after swatting aside Mo Salah's Egypt and thrashing Sudan. Will they keep up their winning momentum against Guinea-Bissau? Follow the match on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Nigeria boast some of the most impressive performers at the Africa Cup of Nations so far – including Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Nantes winger Moses Simon – and have shown their stripes with their 1-0 victory over Egypt in a score that flattered the Pharaohs, followed by their 3-1 thumping of Sudan.

But Guinea-Bissau could well rain on Nigeria's parade in their final group stage match, especially in a competition that saw minnows Comoros sent giants Ghana crashing out on Tuesday.

Watch FRANCE 24's liveblog to see how the match unfolds:

