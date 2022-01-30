Live: Mo Salah strike puts Egypt and Morocco at 1-1

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarterfinal football match between Egypt and Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon, on January 30, 2022.

A successful penalty by Sofiane Boufal put Morocco in the lead in the 7th minute. Then a clinical finish by Egypt icon Mo Salah put Egypt at level pegging in the 53rd minute. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Morocco have not yet given the kind of sparkling performance favourites Cameroon pulled off at points – but they are looking like outside bets to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Achraf Hakimi’s magnificent free kick to gift them the edge in the second round face-off against Malawi was the biggest sign that Morocco are capable of playing very impressive football. This comes after they topped a difficult group C, with wins against a surprisingly strong Comoros and much-fancied Ghana, alongside a draw against Gabon.

Morocco’s opponents Egypt enjoy an extraordinary asset, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, one of the greatest players of his generation. But they lack star talent elsewhere on the pitch. A surprise penalty shoot-out victory over Ivory Coast gave them a ticket to the quarterfinals.

It augurs badly for Egypt that they have scored just two goals in four appearances at the tournament. But the Pharoahs' victory over much-fancied Ivory Coast, who had played some of the most interesting football in Cameroon, shows that anything can happen.

Follow the match as it unfolds on FRANCE 24's liveblog below:

