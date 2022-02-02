As it happened: Senegal beat valiant Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach the final

Senegal's defender Abdou Diallo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 semi final football match between Burkina Faso and Senegal at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 2, 2022.

Senegal reach the final by triumphing 3-1 over a valiant, well-disciplined Burkina Faso. A dynamic first half saw neither side score – but the Teranga Lions roared in the second half, demonstrating formidable goalscoring prowess.

Senegal disappointed for much of the tournament. They won their group in desultory fashion with just five points and one win, a 1-0 triumph over Zimbabwe produced by a dubious penalty in the 7th minute of injury time.

But the Teranga Lions are roaring now. A fast-paced first half saw both sides attack frequently. Senegal had the edge on possession but failed to break down the tight Burkina defence.

The floodgates opened some 20 minutes into the second half. Abdou Diallo scored from close range after Kalidou Koulibaly reached a corner with an amazing bicycle-kick pass. Six minutes later a majestic Sadio Mané handed a goal to Bamba Dieng.

Burkina Faso rattled Senegal when Blati Touré knocked a cross into the back of the net. But Senegal soon reimposed themselves as their star player, the mighty Liverpool winger Mané, surged to meet a penetrating pass, went one-on-one with the keeper and coolly lobbed it into the back of the net.

Whether it’s Cameroon or Egypt who face the Teranga Lions in the final – and the clear favourites are the sparkling tournament hosts – they will face tough competition for a team who have put themselves in exuberant form.

Read FRANCE 24's liveblog to see how the action unfolded:

