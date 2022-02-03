Live: Hosts Cameroon take on Mo Salah's Egypt in fight to go into final

Cameroon take on Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals in Yaoundé, Cameroon on February 3, 2022.

Enjoying sparkling form on home territory, Cameroon take on Egypt – starring the greatest African player of the contemporary game, Mohamed Salah – as the two sides vie for a place in the final. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Advertising Read more

Cameroon won two out of three group stage matches and never looked back from that sterling performance in the opening round.

Their most formidable asset is talismanic striker Vincent Aboubakar, the tournament’s leading scorer so far with six goals in five games. Aboubakar’s power, pace and positioning will make him a lethal threat to Egypt’s defenders.

Aboubakar’s strike partner Karl Toko-Ekambi is not far behind in the goal scoring table, with five goals in as many matches. The Lyon striker was the star of the show in Cameroon’s quarterfinal victory over Gambia, as they relentlessly attacked to defeat well-disciplined and determined opponents.

Toko-Ekambi put them one up shortly after half-time with an exquisite header from an equally sumptuous Collins Fai cross. Seven minutes later he made it two, launching an impeccably timed run from behind the Gambia defense to tap a low cross into the back of the net.

The hosts go into tonight's match as clear favourites. Egypt's form has been so far unimpressive. But their quarterfinal victory over Morocco demonstrated why – despite a lack of talent in many positions – many football fans rate Egypt as a top contender. It can be explained in two words: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool superstar and undoubtedly the greatest African footballer of the day.

Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe