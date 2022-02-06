Live: Salah’s Egypt take on Mané’s Senegal in final showdown

It's a clash of two Liverpool superstars in tonight's Africa Cup of Nations final as Mo Salah’s Egypt take on Sadio Mané’s Senegal at 8pm local time (GMT+1). Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog to catch all the action.

It is easy to see why the Teranga Lions went into the tournament as favourites. Mané provides lacerating pace, dazzling creativity and clinical finishing skills. They have arguably the best shot-stopper playing today in the shape of Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. Napoli’s rock-solid defensive linchpin Kalidou Koulibaly and PSG box-to-box midfielder Idrissa Gueye – Senegal’s two world-class stars – have the field between the goalposts and upfront covered.

While their semifinal victory over Cameroon exemplified Egypt’s cool determination, the Pharaohs’ previous win over Morocco exhibited another prime reason why they could take the trophy: Mo Salah. Despite the presence of some highly competent players – the likes of striker David Trezeguet and right-back Omar Kamal – Egypt frankly lack the star talent Senegal have scattered around their lineup. But so far they have more than made up for it with Salah’s presence.

Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog to watch the game unfold:

