FOOTBALL

Champions League: Real Madrid knock out title holders Chelsea to reach semi-finals

Issued on:

Chelsea's Mason Mount scores their first goal past Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2022.
Chelsea's Mason Mount scores their first goal past Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2022. © Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Karim Benzema’s extra-time header sent Real Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals despite holders Chelsea fighting back with a 3-2 second-leg win in Spain on Tuesday.

Advertising

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, trailing 3-1 after the first game at Stamford Bridge, turned the quarter-final on its head with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Ruediger and Timo Werner.

But Rodrygo’s 80th-minute volley forced an added half an hour, and Benzema headed home to grab a 5-4 aggregate triumph for 13-time European champions Real.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN