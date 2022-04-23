PSG win record-breaking tenth consecutive league title with draw against Lens

PSG striker Lionel Messi (3R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lens (RCL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 23, 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title on Saturday, drawing level with Saint-Etienne, despite being held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Lens.

Lionel Messi looked to have curled in a fine winner in the 68th minute, but Lens dampened the already muted title party at the Parc des Princes through Corentin Jean with two minutes left.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four matches remaining.

