Feyenoord lead Marseille 3-2 after first leg of Europa Conference League semis

Feyenoord beat Marseille 3-2 in Rotterdam, in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Feyenoord threw away a two-goal lead before being gifted what proved to be the winner on the night right at the start of the second half.

Colombian forward Luis Sinisterra laid the ball off for Cyriel Dessers to open the scoring for the Dutch side in the 18th minute, and Sinisterra doubled their lead just two minutes later, sweeping home from a Reiss Nelson assist with his shot deflecting in off Valentin Rongier.

In a remarkable game between two former European Cup winners, Marseille pulled a goal back in the 28th minute when Cedric Bakambu played a ball into the path of Bamba Dieng and the Senegal striker smashed in a shot from just outside the area.

The French visitors were level five minutes before half-time when Matteo Guendouzi's low cross into the box from the right was turned out by Feyenoord goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and Brazil midfielder Gerson arrived to smash in the loose ball.

Yet, in a raucous atmosphere at De Kuip, Feyenoord went back in front just 11 seconds into the second half as Duje Caleta-Car's short backpass was intercepted by Dessers and the Belgian-born Nigerian international snapped up the chance.

Marseille must now overturn the deficit when the teams meet again at the Velodrome next Thursday.

(France 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe