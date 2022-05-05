Thirty years on, remembering the Furiani stadium disaster in Corsica

Children gather to form the date "May 5, 1992" on the pitch of the Armand Cesari stadium in Furiani, near Bastia.

On this day thirty years ago, a stand came crashing down at a crammed football stadium in Bastia, on the island of Corsica, killing 19 people and injuring thousands. To this day, the Furiani stadium collapse remains the worst disaster in French sporting history.

The collapsed stand had been specially built for the May 5, 1992 French Cup semi-final between local club Bastia and French giants Marseille, doubling capacity to 18,000. It came crashing down just before kick-off, leaving fans trapped in a tangle of metal.

A minute's silence will be held in tribute to the victims on Thursday at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, ahead of Marseille's Europa Conference League semi-final match with Dutch club Feyenoord.

