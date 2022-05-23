Live: Mbappé stays with PSG, convinced he can 'keep improving'

After a long suspense, Kylian Mbappé has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint Germain that will keep the France forward tied with the Ligue 1 side until 2025. The French striker said he believes he will "keep improving" as a player. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the PSG star's press conference.

Advertising Read more

Mbappé had been expected to move to Madrid as his existing contract with PSG reached its end, having been targeted by the Spanish giants ever since he was a young teenager.

Real's failure to get their man casts a shadow over their preparations for the Champions League final at the Stade de France next Saturday.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, the 23-year-old superstar also said he would be backing the Spanish club against Liverpool in next weekend's Champions League final in Paris.

"I am convinced that here I can keep improving at a club with the means to reach new heights," Mbappé wrote, a day after agreeing to a new three-year deal with the French champions, ending the suspense surrounding his future.

"I honestly want to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president, Florentino Perez," said Mbappé, who marked his new deal by scoring a hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 win over Metz on the last night of the Ligue 1 season.

"I acknowledge how lucky and privileged I have been to be courted by such an institution. I have no doubt they will be disappointed.

"I will be right behind them in the Champions League final in Paris, my home."

The 23-year-old had for so long seemed certain to sign with Real Madrid before being persuaded to commit to a new three-year deal at PSG, the club he joined in 2017 from Monaco.

His new salary is set to be even more eye-watering than before and accompanied by an astronomical signing-on fee: there were reports that Real's own offer included a signing-on fee of 150 million euros ($154m).

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe