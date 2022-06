West Ham footballer Zouma handed community service for cat cruelty

West Ham United player Kurt Zouma arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court in London on June 1, 2022, where he will be sentenced for kicking and slapping his pet cat in abuse caught on video. © Yui Mok, AP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was on Wednesday ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service after he admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat.