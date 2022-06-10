Mbappé finds late equaliser in Vienna as France go three games without a win

UEFA Nations League

Kylian Mbappé came off the bench to equalise for France at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna.

Kylian Mbappé struck a late equaliser to help holders France salvage a 1-1 away draw against Austria as they kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the final four of the Nations League on Friday.

Mbappé, who came on as a substitute after the break, found the back of the net with a shot into the top corner seven minutes from time to cancel out Andreas Weimann's first-half opener.

The world champions are bottom of Group 1 with two points from three games, four behind leaders Denmark, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Croatia.

Second-placed Austria and third-placed Croatia have four points each.

(REUTERS)

