Dutch rider Groenewegen takes Tour de France stage three in photo finish

Team BikeExchange-Jayco's Dylan Groenewegen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France in Sonderborg, Denmark on July 3, 2022.

Dylan Groenewegen of Team BikeExchange–Jayco clinched the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish on Sunday as Wout van Aert took second place to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey.

It was a sweet victory for Dutchman Groenewegen who was suspended for nine months by the International Cycling Union in 2020 for causing the crash that severely injured Fabio Jakobsen at the Tour of Poland. Jakobsen won Saturday's stage two.

"It was a long way (back). I want to say thanks to my team, family and friends to bring me back to the Tour in a good shape. It's beautiful," said Groenewegen.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen crossed the line in third and Peter Sagan of Slovakia finished the 182km flat ride from Vejle to Sonderborg in fourth place.

Monday is a rest day before the riders tackle the mountains for the first time on Tuesday in a 171.5km journey from Dunkirk to Calais.

(REUTERS)

