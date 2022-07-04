France’s Cornet, Tan crash out of Wimbledon fourth round

France's Alizé Cornet sits on the court during her round of 16 women's singles tennis match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2022.

French veteran Alizé Cornet crashed out of Wimbledon in the fourth round on Monday as Ajla Tomljanovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach her second straight Wimbledon quarter-final. Meanwhile the fairytale Wimbledon debut of Cornet’s compatriot Harmony Tan came to an end when the Frenchwoman was beaten 6-2 6-3 by 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Cornet, who ended top seed Iga Switek's 37-match winning streak in the previous round, took the first set.

But Australia's Tomljanovic, ranked 44, levelled the match and broke four times in the decider to seal the win, setting up a quarter-final against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Cornet, ranked 37, was playing in her 62nd consecutive Grand Slam main draw, equaling Ai Sugiyama's record on the WTA women's tour.

The far less experienced world number 115 Tan had stunned 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a late-night epic on day two. She then backed up that win with two more impressive performances.

But her wily game was no match for 20th seed Anisimova whose powerful baseline game got the job done in 74 minutes.

Anisimova, the last remaining American woman in the singles, will take on 2019 champion Simona Halep next.

