Tour de France: Jungels wins stage nine, Pogacar retains yellow jersey

AG2R Citroen Team's Luxembourgish rider Bob Jungels celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 9th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 10, 2022.

Bob Jungels of Luxemburg won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 192.9-km mountain trek from Aigle, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot, who surrendered in the final kilometres and finished fourth.

Jonathan Castroviejo took second place 22 seconds behind Jungels with fellow Spaniard Carlos Verona ending up third a further four seconds adrift.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(REUTERS)

