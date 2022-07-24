Women's Tour de France cyclists prepare for the 'Grand Départ'

Female cyclists are getting ready for the "Grand Départ" of the women's Tour de France, which will set off from the foot of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The Cofidis international women's team, formed in 2021, is training for a shot at the title of the Women's Tour de France, for many the sporting opportunity of a lifetime.

"To put the women in the Tour de France, one of the most beautiful sporting spectacles [and] one of the greatest, largest sporting spectacles in the world – it's a pretty special moment," said Rachel Neylan, an Australian cyclist on the team.

For many of the riders, taking part in cycling's most famous race is the pinnacle of their careers – and one they hope other female riders will have a chance to experience.

Click on the video player above to view the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe