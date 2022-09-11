Alcaraz wins US Open, becomes youngest world number one since rankings started

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after winning a point against Casper Ruud (NOR) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York on September 11, 2022.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final on Sunday to win his maiden Grand Slam title and ascends to world number one for the first time.

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.

(REUTERS)

