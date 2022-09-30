France’s Frappart among trio of women referees at World Cup in Qatar

French referee Stéphanie Frappart gestures during the Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final match between England and Spain in Brighton on July 20, 2022.

The presence of women referees at the 2022 World Cup will send "a strong sign", said trailblazing French referee Stéphanie Frappart on Thursday, one of three women officials selected for the tournament in Qatar.

Advertising Read more

"It's a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country. I'm not a feminist spokesperson, but if this can make things happen..." said Frappart.

The 38-year-old is one of 36 referees selected for the November 20-December 18 tournament being staged in the conservative Gulf state.

Rwandan Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are the other two women officials to be chosen.

Frappart has set numerous landmarks in her career – she was the first woman referee to officiate the men's UEFA Super Cup (August 2019), in the Champions League (December 2020), and at the French Cup final (May 2022).

Asked about the choice of energy-rich Qatar to host the World Cup despite it being regularly criticised over human rights and the place of women in its society, Frappart acknowledged that "sport often plays a role".

"I am not the decision-maker of the host of the World Cup. The authorities have made their choice," she said during a press briefing at the French national football centre.

"You are always aware when you are a woman in the country. I was there three to four weeks ago and I was well received," she added.

The population of Qatar is 80-percent expatriate but a policy of 'Qatarisation' has included allowing women wide access to higher education and the job market.

Nevertheless, under the region's common guardianship system, women remain tied to a male guardian, usually their father, brother, grandfather, uncle, or husband.

They need his authorisation to make a number of decisions such as getting married, studying or travelling abroad and taking up certain jobs.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe