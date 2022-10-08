Women’s rugby: France defeat South Africa in World Cup opening match

Rugby World Cup

France’s Romane Ménager is seen in action with South Africa's Simamkele Namba (No. 11) during the women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on October 8, 2022.

Star scrum-half Laure Sansus crossed twice as France beat a stubborn South Africa 40-5 in the opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday.

Sansus and fly-half Caroline Drouin excelled for the French, who raced 19-0 clear inside the first quarter at Eden Park but only made the game safe with three tries inside the final 15 minutes.

France are among the leading contenders to win the ninth edition of the tournament, which opened under sunny skies for the first leg of a triple-header.

While the stadium was barely half-full for the opening game, numbers were expected to build through the day.

Tournament favourites England opened their women's Rugby World Cup campaign in imperious style by crushing Fiji 84-19 before hosts New Zealand face Australia in front of a likely capacity crowd of 40,000 – which would be a world-record audience for a women's rugby Test.

France had to work harder than expected to see off the South Africans, whom they had beaten by an average margin of 45 points in their three previous meetings.

Elusive runner Sansus, who was named player of the tournament in this year's European Six Nations, broke clear to score in the second minute.

The classy Drouin set up the second try with a chip that was gathered superbly by centre Gabrielle Vernier before French winger Émilie Boulard raced 45m for the third via an intercept.

World 11th-ranked South Africa had the better of the middle stages, despite a yellow card shown to flanker Sizophila Solontsi.

Their physicality set up a 60th-minute try to winger Nomawethu Mabenge, prompting France to regather.

Sansus crashed over for her second score before Drouin put her touch on the closing stages.

She crossed for a try herself and then set up a last-gasp five-pointer for winger Joanna Grisez through another pinpoint tactical kick.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

