Special edition live: 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar

2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup opens Sunday with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, with some 1.2 million fans expected to descend on the Middle East nation. Watch FRANCE 24’s special coverage of the opening festivities.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador kicks off at 5pm Paris time (1600 GMT). Defending champions France, aiming to overcome a slew of injuries, begin their title defence against Australia on Tuesday. Meanwhile, build-up to this year's World Cup has been mired by criticism of Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBT community.

