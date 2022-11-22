WORLD CUP

Live: France open World Cup campaign with clash against Australia

A picture taken on November 8, 2022 in Paris, shows the logo on a jersey of the France national football team for the Football FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. © Franck Fife, AFP

Text by: Tom WHEELDON

France launch their World Cup as firm favourites against Australia, as they try to seize the trophy twice in a row after that famous victory in Russia in 2018. With injuries taking out the likes of Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba, Didier Deschamps' men will be keen to start with a bang and prove they are evading the curse of the underperforming titleholders. Follow the match at 8pm Paris time (GMT+1) on FRANCE 24's liveblog below.