Live: France on cusp of knockouts with clash against Denmark

France take on Denmark in their second Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage match on November 26, 2022.

France hope to book their place in the knockouts early by beating Denmark, after proving themselves top contenders to win the trophy with a formidable opening display against Australia. Follow the match live on FRANCE 24's blog at 5pm Paris time (GMT+1).

World Cup calendar © FMM graphics studio

With that 4-1 crushing of Australia on Tuesday, Les Bleus quietened supporters' fears that they would crumble in the following tournament like so many World Cup champions before them. With some dazzling play from Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, as well as that historic Olivier Giroud double, France imposed themselves as one of the favourites to seize the trophy.

However, it is all to play for, as Denmark are tough opponents to break down and won surprise victories against France in their previous two encounters.

