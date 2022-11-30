FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Live: France take on Tunisia in last World Cup group stage match

France take on Tunisia in their last match of the Qatar World Cup group stage on November 30, 2022. © France Médias Monde Infographics

Text by: Tom WHEELDON 1 min

France take on Tunisia in their last match of the World Cup group stage after imposing themselves as strong contenders to win the trophy with their impressive victories over Australia and Denmark. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog at 4pm Paris time (GMT+1).