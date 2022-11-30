Live: France take on Tunisia in last World Cup group stage match
France take on Tunisia in their last match of the World Cup group stage after imposing themselves as strong contenders to win the trophy with their impressive victories over Australia and Denmark. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog at 4pm Paris time (GMT+1).
France can be forgiven for feeling confident ahead of today's clash after their 4-1 drubbing of Australia and their 2-1 victory over a talented, pertinacious Denmark. Tunisia, by contrast, crumbled against an unfancied but spirited Australia on Wednesday. Yet all is play for in a tournament that has already sprung a fair few surprises.
