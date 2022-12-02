FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Who’s playing in the World Cup last 16?

Men walk past a FIFA World Cup trophy replica outside the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on November 12, 2022. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

The World Cup group stage ends on Friday and the knockouts start just a day later with the last 16. Here is the calendar and schedule for the gateway to the quarter finals. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).