FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Who’s playing in the World Cup last 16?

Issued on:

Men walk past a FIFA World Cup trophy replica outside the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on November 12, 2022.
Men walk past a FIFA World Cup trophy replica outside the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on November 12, 2022. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

The World Cup group stage ends on Friday and the knockouts start just a day later with the last 16. Here is the calendar and schedule for the gateway to the quarter finals. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising
World Cup calendar
World Cup calendar © FMM graphics studio

Saturday, December 3

  • Netherlands - United States: 4 pm
  • Argentina - Australia: 8 pm

Sunday, December 4

  • France - Poland: 4 pm
  • England - Senegal: 8 pm

Monday, December 5

  • Japan - Croatia: 4 pm
  • Brazil - South Korea: 8 pm

Tuesday, December 6th

  • Morocco - Spain: 4 pm
  • Portugal - Switzerland: 8 pm

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app