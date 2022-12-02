FIFA WORLD CUP 2022
Who’s playing in the World Cup last 16?
The World Cup group stage ends on Friday and the knockouts start just a day later with the last 16. Here is the calendar and schedule for the gateway to the quarter finals. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Saturday, December 3
- Netherlands - United States: 4 pm
- Argentina - Australia: 8 pm
Sunday, December 4
- France - Poland: 4 pm
- England - Senegal: 8 pm
Monday, December 5
- Japan - Croatia: 4 pm
- Brazil - South Korea: 8 pm
Tuesday, December 6th
- Morocco - Spain: 4 pm
- Portugal - Switzerland: 8 pm
