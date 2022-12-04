France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

As It Happened

Kylian Mbappé celebrates in the arms of fellow forward Olivier Giroud during France’s 3-1 victory against Poland in Doha, December 4, 2022.

France proved too strong for Poland on Sunday as a Kylian Mbappé brace and a record-setting goal by Olivier Giroud made for a 3-1 victory in the World Cup last 16. Giroud became France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below for all the updates and commentary during the match.

Advertising Read more

2022 FIFA World Cup © FMM graphics studio

France started the match on the attack but Poland’s controlled, patient play kept the game even until Giroud shot across his body and past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to make it 1-0 just before halftime. It was Mbappé’s turn after the break: The 23-year-old forward lined up two cannon-shot goals that made it 3-0.

The match’s ending had a touch of pathos: Poland’s Robert Lewandowski scored on a penalty late into extra time after a shot hit Dayot Upemecano’s hand near France’s goal, making the final score 3-1.

France now move into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

If the liveblog is not visible, please refresh the page.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe