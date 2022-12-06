Morocco beat Spain with penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarter-finals

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Morocco's defender #06 Romain Ghanem Saiss (L) challenges Spain's midfielder #06 Marcos Llorente during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan west of Doha on December 6, 2022.

Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout.

During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defence.

Morocco advanced to a quarter-final clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday.

(Reuters)

