Live: France face England in World Cup quarter-final clash as Three Lions aim to stop Mbappé

England face France in the last World Cup quarter-final match at Al Bayt Stadium near Doha, Qatar on December 10, 2022.

France take on England on Saturday in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar. While all eyes will be on Les Bleus’ star striker Kylian Mbappé and how The Three Lions’ defence will try to stop him, both teams have an array of dangerous offensive players and are dominant coming off the last-16 performances. Follow our live blog to keep up with all the action during the match.

•Mbappé leads all World Cup scorers with five goals, but as his teammate Adrien Rabiot said, England has more than the 23-year-old forward to contend with: Striker Olivier Giroud has looked crisp in setting France’s all-time goalscoring record with 52, and forward Antoine Griezmann has shown both a playmaker’s touch and effort on defense.

•England’s veterans and younger standouts combined fluidly in the team’s last-16 win over Senegal. The team's 19-year-old Jude Bellingham factored into goals by Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane, and 21-year-old Bukayo Saka scored as well. Defender Kieran Trippier told The Guardian the team has “great chemistry” and feels “relaxed” and “ready” for today’s match.

