Live: Messi's Argentina take on Croatia in World Cup semi-final

WORLD CUP

Argentina take on Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 13, 2022.

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Luka Modric's Croatia for a place in the final, in what looks set to be one of the most exciting clashes of the World Cup. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

World Cup calendar © FMM graphics studio

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time – if not the best – 35-year-old Messi faces probably his last attempt to win a World Cup after capturing football's highest accolades several times. On paper, Argentina look like a fairly average side that happens to contain a footballing genius – but they showed this is more than enough to win matches at the highest level after they coolly overcame a strong Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

As for Croatia, if there is one hard-and-fast rule in international football, it is that they should never be underestimated. They surprised pundits with an astonishing run to the final in 2018, driven by their creative powerhouse Luka Modric. And this time they confounded expectations, too, triumphing over a dazzling Brazil in the quarter-finals.

