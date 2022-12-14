Live: Mbappé's France faces off against Hakimi's Morocco in World Cup semi-final

LIVE BLOG

Mbappé's France faces off against Hakimi's Morocco at 8pm Paris time in the semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday. The winner of the match will meet Argentina in the final, who resoundingly beat Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday. Follow our live blog for all the commentary and updates on FRANCE 24.

Defending champions France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.

Didier Deschamps' France are heavy favourites to win at the Al Bayt Stadium but face a team that have conceded just once in their extraordinary run to the semi-finals.

Morocco are the first African side and the first Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

