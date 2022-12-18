Live: France take on Argentina in World Cup final

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

France take on Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final on December 18, 2022.

France have the chance to pull off an almighty feat and become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the World Cup twice in a row. But formidable opponents stand in their way in the shape of Argentina, a team powered by the genius of Lionel Messi, determined to finally win a World Cup in what will likely be his last chance. Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog below.

World Cup calendar © FMM graphics studio

In even better style than last time, France have sailed through this World Cup with a series of comfortable wins. They boast a formidable array of talent – most notably in the shape of lightning-fast attacking dynamo Kylian Mbappé and dazzling midfield playmaker Antoine Griezmann. Les Bleus also have arguably the top manager in international football, Didier Deschamps, orchestrating it all.

But Argentina will be very difficult to beat, full of confidence after their thumping of Croatia in the semi-finals and driven by perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi.

