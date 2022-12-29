LIVEBLOG
Tributes pour in for Pelé, Brazil's ‘king of football’
Tributes are pouring in for Pelé, the "King of football" who died on Thursday at age 82. The footballing legend won a record three World Cups and became one of the most iconic sports figures of the last century. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
- Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical centre where he had been hospitalised for the past month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.
- Pelé’s daughter announced the death of her football legend father on Instagram, writing, “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.”
- Tributes to the man – who was revered for his footballing talent and praised for his compassion – have poured in from fellow sports stars, global sporting organisations and others.
Follow our live blog below for the latest reactions to Pelé's death.
