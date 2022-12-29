LIVEBLOG

Tributes pour in for Pelé, Brazil's ‘king of football’

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe (R) and Brazilian football legend Pele pose during their meeting at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris on April 02, 2019. © Franck Fife, AFP

Tributes are pouring in for Pelé, the "King of football" who died on Thursday at age 82. The footballing legend won a record three World Cups and became one of the most iconic sports figures of the last century. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).