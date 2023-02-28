French football chief Noël Le Graët resigns amid sexual harassment probe

An audit commissioned by the sports ministry concluded this month that Noël Le Graët’s behaviour towards women was inappropriate.

France's longtime football boss Noël Le Graët resigned as head of the French Football Federation (FFF) on Tuesday amid a legal investigation into alleged harassment and a damning audit commissioned by the sports ministry.

The 81-year-old was suspended as head of the French Football Federation (FFF) in January following the launch of an investigation into allegations of sexual and moral harassment.

His resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the Paris-based FFF, which had been commissioned by the French sports ministry.

The report by the French General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research said Le Graët should not return because his "behavioural excesses are incompatible with the exercise of his functions".

Le Graët, a former chairman of Breton club En Avant Guingamp, had been in charge of the FFF since 2011.

His time at the helm coincided with the revival of the French men's national team as a force, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year's final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina.

But his iron grip on the job loosened in early January amid outrage at dismissive remarks he made about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the national team.

His remarks triggered a backlash from politicians and sports personalities including France's star striker Kylian Mbappé, who criticised Le Graët over his "disrespect for the legend" Zidane.

Days later, it emerged that the embattled football chief was being investigated for sexual and psychological harassment following allegations made by a female football agent, Sonia Souid.

As pressure mounted, Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra joined calls for Le Graët's ouster, saying the longtime FFF boss "no longer has the legitimacy to administer and represent French football".

