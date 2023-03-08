Bayern Munich beat PSG to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Bayern Munich's Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting during the football match FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain FC in Munich, southern Germany, on March 8, 2023.

Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry added a late second as the Germans beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018-20, tapped in from a Leon Goretzka assist in the 61st minute.

Substitute Gnabry struck on the break in the 89th minute to seal the hosts' 3-0 aggregate win following their 1-0 victory in the first leg in Paris.

The result established Bayern as one of the title favourites going into the last eight and left PSG's star-studded squad including world champion Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe without a shot at Europe's premier club trophy for another year.

The quarter-final draw will take place on March 17.

